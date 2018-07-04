Don’t go outside – it’s Flying Ant Day in London

Attention, Londoners! The annual swarming is upon us. It’s Flying Ant Day in the capital, and people are getting grossed out.
If you’ve never heard of Flying Ant Day, it’s the day when queen ants flutter out of their nests, surrounded by male ants, to start new colonies elsewhere. It’s an unpredictable event that can be triggered by local weather conditions like wind, heat or humidity. And it’s totally a thing. The little creatures are swarming across the capital right now – they even disrupted a tennis match at Wimbledon. If you don’t believe us, step outside. But maybe keep your mouth shut.
