Don’t go outside – it’s Flying Ant Day in London

Attention, Londoners! The annual swarming is upon us. It’s Flying Ant Day in the capital, and people are getting grossed out.

One minute, nothing. The next, LOADS OF THE BUGGERS! #flyingantday pic.twitter.com/TlzGmSxWlH — Karen Naiker (@karennaiker) 4 July 2018

You might have Independence Day America but here, today, the UK has something equally as thrilling...HAPPY FLYING ANT DAY EVERYONE x #flyingantday — Georgia Tennant (@georgiaEtennant) 4 July 2018

Saw the plague arriving. Checked Twitter to confirm that said plague was in fact the arrival of #flyingantday. And then lo and behold, one took my eye out, whilst another simultaneously landed in my mouth 🔥 #blessed — Madeleine Dunne (@MadeleineTGD) 4 July 2018

If you’ve never heard of Flying Ant Day, it’s the day when queen ants flutter out of their nests, surrounded by male ants, to start new colonies elsewhere. It’s an unpredictable event that can be triggered by local weather conditions like wind, heat or humidity. And it’s totally a thing. The little creatures are swarming across the capital right now – they even disrupted a tennis match at Wimbledon. If you don’t believe us, step outside. But maybe keep your mouth shut.

