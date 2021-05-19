One of London's best-known and best-loved music venues, Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club in Soho, is reopening tomorrow. If, like me, you enjoy the sound of skronking saxes and phrases like 'modal-flavoured post-bop', this will come as exceedingly good news.

Obvs, live music in clubs isn't everyone's cup of tea just yet, so Ronnie Scott's is putting on a series of live-streamed pay-per-view gigs (with limited live attendance) until they can open their doors to the public properly. In collaboration with DICE.FM, the series will consist of affordable gigs featuring some top-tier jazz, soul and Afrobeat.

Vanessa Haynes kicks things off on May 22, with a setlist of songs made famous by the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin. Then one week after that it's the turn of the Godfather of Ghananian Afrobeat Teddy Osei who will be performing with his band Osibisa. You can read about the rest of the series here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Tamenpi (@sopedradamusical)

Like a late-period John Coltrane solo, the jazz just keeps coming. Taking place between November 12 and November 21, the EFG London Jazz Festival puts its tickets on sale this Friday (May 21) at 10am. There are a lot of big names performing across multiple venues including the Royal Festival Hall, King's Place, Union Chapel and Jazz Cafe.

Right off the bat we spotted metronomic modern improv trio The Necks, big-deal trumpeter/composer Jaimie Branch and multi-disciplined, multi-talented genius Tyshawn Sorey. Those would be our picks so far, but more names are going to be announced in June so stay tuned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EFG London Jazz Festival (@londonjazzfest)

Tickets for streamed the Ronnie Scott's series start from £11.30. The full lineup of the London Jazz Festival can be viewed here. Tickets go on sale this Friday

The best restaurants to book now in London

Excellent free art you can see around town