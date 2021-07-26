There’s chilled out and then there’s ‘naked in a Japanese-style hot tub in Beckenham’ chilled out.

Sadly the latter isn’t an option we’re often able to plump for when we’re in need of some serious relaxation, but on August 13 and 14 all bets are off as Osu Apple Cider Vinegar brings a Japanese onsen experience to deepest south London.

A hot spring bath full of natural minerals, an onsen is a popular Japanese go-to for both mental and physical benefits and now you’ll be able to experience it either in the buff during the ‘full monty’ sunrise sessions or wearing modesty-covering swimming gear in Osu’s two wooden tubs, which are set at a cosy 25 degrees.

To double down on the healing properties you’ll also be offered some apple cider vinegar-themed drinks to sup while you soak, including an Osu blueberry and pomegranate mocktail, a sparkling Osu original and soda or a straight-up cup of apple cider vinegar, all while gazing upon Beckenham Place Park’s outdoor swimming lake.

Book for you and up to five friends per session here – oh, and it’s totally free. Clarisse Fraisse of Osu says: ‘We recently worked with an inspiring team of Japanese nonagenarians who taught us the importance of daily rituals in establishing a balanced lifestyle, it’s a secret the Japanese have handed down through generations for centuries. This inspired us to transport people to Japan with the first onsen experience to the UK, where visitors can enjoy calm body and mind with an authentic relaxing soak and Osu Apple Cider Vinegar in-hand.’

