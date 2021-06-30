It might officially be called the St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel, but to pretty much everyone in London, it’s known as the Spice Girls hotel, thanks to its staircase, which had a starring role in the ‘Wannabe’ video.

Sure, that might have been a quarter of a century ago, but if you’re going to be typecast as anything, a supporting cast member to the world’s greatest girl group isn’t terrible, is it? Anyway, this summer you can get boozed on the roof of the Spice Girls hotel at the brand new Botanist Gin Terrace.

Situated in the hotel's roof garden, the al fresco bar will be open every Thursday to Saturday from 1-10pm, with Scottish gin brand The Botanist in charge of the drinks, which are very much gin-based. Well, it'd be silly if they weren't. There’s negronis, spritzes, cosmos and classic G&Ts, all made with The Botanist’s own gin which is distilled on Islay using 22 foraged island botanicals in a still which might be called Ugly Betty, but which we’re sure has a great personality.

There’ll be food too – mini fish and chips, wood-fired pizzas and strawberry and basil sorbet – to soak up the endless gin and live sports on show, so you can watch it* (*football) come home from the top of the world* (*top of the Spice Girls hotel). Sporty Spice would be so very proud.

St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel, Euston Rd, NW1 2AR

