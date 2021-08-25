It’s predicted they could be responsible for up to 200,000 accidents by the end of the year

Electric scooters finally made their way to London streets (legally) back in June when TfL launched a new hire scheme trial. However, that pilot has hit a snag with the Royal Parks charity banning the vehicles from their wards.

That means you’ll no longer be able to scoot through Hyde Park, Regent’s Park, Kensington Gardens, Richmond Park, Bushy Park, St James’ Park, Green Park, or Greenwich Park. The charity is worried about the safety of the e-scooters, which can go at top speeds of 12.5mph.

According to ‘the Mirror’, researchers have estimated that the new for-hire transport mode could be responsible for as many as 200,000 accidents by the end of 2021. They’ve already been involved in six deaths in the UK, although that figure is counting incidents starting in 2019.

A statement on the Royal Parks’ website explains: ‘The parks are principally places for quiet recreation where pedestrians have priority. We believe the speed and stealth of the scooters presents an unacceptable risk to pedestrians, particularly those with mobility challenges, or with a visual or hearing impairment.’

London is one of more than 50 towns and cities trialling an e-scooter scheme. Others running their own trials include Rome, Oslo, Madrid and Zurich.

