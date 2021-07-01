What's not to like? Eat, drink and be extremely merry at Tobacco Dock this August

The London Craft Beer Festival is pulling out every stop you can think of this summer.

Taking place August 13-14 over at Tobacco Dock, as well as All Of The Beers they’re bringing in some really rather good DJs, including indie fellas Django Django, Craig Charles – he of BBC 6Music’s Funk & Soul show fame – and hip-hop heavyweight Shortee Blitz.

Then there’s the food element, which sees the always excellent Bleecker Burger – one of our best burgers in London – serving juicy patties and fries, as well as Clapton’s latest and greatest restaurant, Lucky & Joy, which will dish out Chinese-inspired eats. 10 Greek Street will also be on hand with a special menu and there’ll be grilled goodness courtesy of From The Ashes BBQ. If they don’t bring their smoked pork shoulder ’nduja doughnuts with them, we’re kicking off. You heard it here first.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by London Craft Beer Festival (@lcbfestival)

We should probably mention the beer too, right? Well, there is plenty. A whole mess of top UK and international breweries will be in attendance, including Northern Monk, Verdant, Mikkeller, Sierra Nevada and Tiny Rebel. London is repped by the Kernel, Partizan, Gipsy Hill, Signature and Brick and the winners of the Raise The Bar competition for the best new brewers in the UK will also be attempting to splash their beery wares into your thirsty mouths.

Tickets start at £53, which include sample pours from everyone in attendance. Good luck with remembering how you got home, you animals.

London Craft Beer Festival, Tobacco Dock, Wapping Lane, E1W 2SF

These are the best craft beer pubs in London, according to us

And these are the taprooms we rate