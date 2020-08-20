EasyJet is selling £19.99 flights to Italy and Cyprus until midnight tonight

The list of countries you can actually travel to without having to quarantine is fast diminishing. But if you fancy a sun-splashed early-autumn break – and don’t mind having to risk last-minute cancellations – EasyJet has just announced a flash sale with flights to Italy and Cyprus costing just £19.99.

The cut-price deals are valid on certain flights booked for September and October, and are already available through the EasyJet website. Destinations also included in the £19.99 sale (and still on the UK’s all-important travel-corridor list, allowing you to avoid quarantine on your return) include city-break hotspots Berlin, Budapest, Copenhagen, Munich and Prague.

If you fancy heading somewhere potentially a little hotter, prices have also been slashed to £19.99 each way on flights to Naples, Pisa, Venice and Verona in Italy, and Gibraltar too. The sale applies to flights running from London Gatwick, Liverpool, Manchester and Birmingham airports. You’ll need to be quick if you do spot a deal, however, as the sale ends at midnight today.

(Note that if you cancel your flight more than 24 hours after booking, the airline won’t offer you a refund, though it is possible to swap your flight for another for a small change fee. If EasyJet cancels your flight, then you are entitled to a full refund.)

So while it may not be the wisest move to book a flight right now – what with the constant risk the UK or your chosen destination could reimpose stringent travel or quarantine restrictions – at least you can take that chance at relatively small cost. And just imagine the thrill of kicking back on that beach!

Remember, many countries are still warning against all non-essential travel and some are quarantining all overseas arrivals, including their own returning citizens. Check all the relevant restrictions before you think about travelling.

Where can you travel right now? Here’s what you need to know.

How safe is flying right now? We asked an expert.

Share the story