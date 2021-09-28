Seven Sisters, a neighbourhood by South Tottenham, might not be the most obvious place to explore in London. But if you want interesting food, glorious walks and cheap-and-cheerful pints, you could do a lot worse. We asked Stuart Glen, co-founder of The Cause nightclub, to share his favourite insider spots in the area. You can also read our full Tottenham guide here.

‘Head here for Nigerian tapas. It’s basically small plates and simple flavours – dishes like chicken wings and plantain waffles. It’s run by two siblings who have lived in Tottenham for a while. They began doing supper clubs and then expanded.’

274 High Rd, N15 4AJ.

2. River Lea

‘It’s always nice to have a little walk down by the River Lea next to the reservoirs. You can walk from Tottenham Hale all the way down to Clapton and Hackney and into Hackney Wick. I always take my dog, Joker.’

‘A half pub, half pizza place. They do great craft beer and amazing sourdough pizza, like the Totten-Ham with parma ham. It’s nice and chilled there – a super good local hang-out.’

68 West Green Rd, N15 5NR.

‘It started off as a coffee shop and became a bit of a Tottenham institution. Now, it’s moved to a new location over the road and started closing later, serving pints and Vietnamese food. It does some really banging bánh mi. Its design is pretty clean-cut and it’s good for sitting outside in the sun.’

39b Markfield Rd, N15 4QA.

‘A record shop for real music lovers that’s been here well before gentrification started to creep in. It’s quite small and has loads of jazz, reggae, hip hop and soul, and I’m pretty sure it’s all second-hand. Some of the artists that I work with buy stuff from here.’

69 Broad Lane, N15 4DJ.

‘A nice little pub that holds about 60 people. They do really good roasts and amazing pies. You can get a pie and a pint there on a Tuesday for a tenner: chicken, ham hock and leek, Guinness and beef or vegetable.’

350 High Rd, N17 9HT.

‘It’s a grassy park with tennis courts, just behind The Cause. I chill out from work here. There’s a little community café in the middle called Living Under One Sun, run by a really nice lady. It does lots of community workshops and is just a cool space.’

43a Park View Rd, N17 9AU.

8. The Volunteer

‘A proper old-school boozer – you hardly get any like this anymore. They don’t really do craft beers, just Stella, Carlsberg, Becks and Guinness on tap and not much else. But it’s like £3.50 a pint or £4 a double, and they always have people doing karaoke, which is fun to watch.’

131 Chesnut Rd, N17 9EU.

