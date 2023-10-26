Eight London restaurants have just been added to the Michelin guide

The Parakeet, Mountain and Counter 71 are just some of the restos on the list

New restaurants are constantly opening in London, but how to know which ones are any good? Aside from checking Time Out’s guides (obviously), there’s another list that’s chock full of top-tier restos you can turn to for help. We’re talking about the Michelin guide, which adds new eating spots every single month. And we’re not here to brag, but eight of London’s finest restaurants were added to it this October.

Of 18 restaurants added to the Michelin guide in October, eight of them were in London. While it’s not as high an accolade as receiving an actual Michelin star (they’re only dished out once a year), being included on the Michelin guide is pretty good going.

Some of the London restaurants that made the list were The Parakeet, a fancy gastropub serving up modern British eats; Mountain, a Soho joint specialising in Basque cuisine; and Counter 71, a cool chef’s table style restaurant in a converted Shoreditch pub.

Here’s the full list of London restaurants added to the Michelin Guide in October:

Bossa, Marylebone

The Parakeet, Kentish Town

Archway, Battersea

Counter 71, Shoreditch

Elodie, Selsdon

Giulia, Shepherd’s Bush

Mountain, Soho

Humo, Mayfair

