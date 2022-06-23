London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Red lights and streamers at a concert
Photograph: Luke Dyson

Elrow Town is returning to London for the first time in three years

Obviously it’s going to be bigger than ever...

Chiara Wilkinson
Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Advertising

Can you hear the drums? Can you see the confetti? Can you feel the fireworks? That’s right, folks. Elrow Town is back for 2022 and you can bet it’s back with a vengeance. 

It’s been three years since the monster clubbing event has taken place in the UK, so the team are making up for lost time with a one-off bumper party on August 20. Around 25,000 people will be expected to show up to dance and indulge, with the production, stage design, and music all promising to be next-level. That means more colour, more noise, and more bonkers surprises. 

This year’s event will take place in Parsloes Park in Dagenham, with seven stages of house, disco, and techno music. Huge DJs including Eats Everything, Joseph Capriati, Danny Howard, Claptone, Skream, and Andres Campo are heading up the line-up, meanwhile a ‘parade of colourful characters’ will roam around the site to keep punters entertained (how’s that for Portaloo-queue entertainment?). Sounds like it could give all of London’s other summer music festivals a bit of a run for their money. 

Elrow Town London is on August 20 in Parsloes Park, Dagenham. Remaining tickets start at £79.50 and can be purchased here

The best nights out in London this week.

Sign up for Time Out’s new daily newsletter (you won’t regret it).

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.