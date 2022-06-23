Elrow Town is returning to London for the first time in three years

Can you hear the drums? Can you see the confetti? Can you feel the fireworks? That’s right, folks. Elrow Town is back for 2022 and you can bet it’s back with a vengeance.

It’s been three years since the monster clubbing event has taken place in the UK, so the team are making up for lost time with a one-off bumper party on August 20. Around 25,000 people will be expected to show up to dance and indulge, with the production, stage design, and music all promising to be next-level. That means more colour, more noise, and more bonkers surprises.

This year’s event will take place in Parsloes Park in Dagenham, with seven stages of house, disco, and techno music. Huge DJs including Eats Everything, Joseph Capriati, Danny Howard, Claptone, Skream, and Andres Campo are heading up the line-up, meanwhile a ‘parade of colourful characters’ will roam around the site to keep punters entertained (how’s that for Portaloo-queue entertainment?). Sounds like it could give all of London’s other summer music festivals a bit of a run for their money.

Elrow Town London is on August 20 in Parsloes Park, Dagenham. Remaining tickets start at £79.50 and can be purchased here.

