This Sunday (July 14), the England men’s team will have a second crack at winning the Euros. Having beaten the Netherlands in the semi-final, the Three Lions will take on Spain in the final of Euro 2024, and it’s going to be a night full of tense nail biting, euphoric cheering and probably tears (we hope from Spain).

We don’t want to jinx it, but what happens if England actually win? Prime Minister Keir Starmer has already hinted at a potential bank holiday to celebrate England if we become champions, and what about a homecoming parade? Here’s what we know so far.

RECOMMENDED:

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 How to watch England v Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

🦁 All the big screens in London for the Euros 2024 final that are still taking bookings.

⚽️ Time Out’s ultimate guide to the best places in London to watch the Euros.

🎉 The 11 best fan parks in England to watch the Euro 2024 final.

📺 Euro 2024 final at The O2: how to get tickets to watch England v Spain at London’s largest screening.

🛒 All the UK stores changing their opening hours for the Euro 2024 final.

Will England have a parade if they win the Euro 2024 final against Spain?

If England win on Sunday the team will have an open-top bus parade, ending at Buckingham Palace where they will be honoured by the King.

Has a potential date and route been announced?

It’s thought the parade will be on Tuesday July 16. A bus would take the squad from Guildhall in the City of London, to the palace via Trafalgar Square.

What other celebrations are being planned?

There are expected to be two days of celebrations, starting on Monday. The team is already lined up to meet the new PM at Downing Street, and Keir Starmer will attend the final in Berlin on Sunday. Then, a royal reception, likely to be headed by president of the Football Association Prince William, has also been pencilled in for Monday.

Will we get a bank holiday if England win?

We’re not sure yet. You can read more about the potential bank holiday on Time Out here.

What time is the Euro final on Sunday?

England v Spain kicks off at 8pm BST.

What are England’s odds for winning?

At the moment, England’s odds for beating Spain are 11/10. Spain’s odds for winning are 7/10.

What has King Charles said about the game?

The King has sent a message to Gareth Southgate congratulating the Three Lions for making it to the final. He sent the players and their families the ‘very best wishes’ and ‘warmest congratulations’.