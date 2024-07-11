All the big screens in London for the Euros 2024 final that are still taking bookings

Is it coming home? Well, after Ollie Watkins stormed onto the pitch and scored a 90th-minute goal in England’s UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final game against the Netherlands last night, it very well could be.

The England team’s incredible 2-1 win has earned them a place in the final of Euro 2024, and they’ll be taking on Spain on Sunday July 14 in Berlin. So, if you’re not headed to Germany to watch it in person this weekend, best get yourselves together and make sure you’ve got a good view of a big old screen. Here are all the best ones across London which are still available to book.

The O2, North Greenwich

Yes, you read that right. London’s iconic, 15,000 capacity O2 has launched a ballot for fans to get their hands on tickets to what has gotta be the biggest viewing party in London on Sunday. Grabbing your place at this mega screening is a bit more complex than just joining a virtual queue, so have a read of our guide here.

Peninsula Square, London SE10 0DX; free.

Boxpark at Wembley, Croydon and Shoreditch

Who’d have thought that some old shipping containers could hold so much electric atmosphere? Boxpark has been a mainstay of the football watching scene since the Shoreditch site opened back in 2011, all three sites (including Croydon and Wembley) are of course screening the final. Tickets go on sale tonight (July 11) at 6pm here – we don’t yet know the price, but other England screenings have started from £8. Over 18s only.

Wembley: Olympic Way, Wembley Park, Wembley HA9 0JT. Croydon: 99 George St, Croydon CR0 1LD. Shoreditch: 2-10 Bethnal Grn Rd, London E1 6GY. Tickets TBA.

Big Penny Social, Walthamstow

Blackhorse Road’s enormous pub-come-community venue is screening the football on Sunday across not one but two big screens. One is an HD LED scree in the Event Space, the other is in the Beer Garden. With promises of cannons for any big match moments and more than 100 beers taps, it’s a solid option. Tickets go on sale for £10 at 3pm today – get yours here.

1 Priestley Way, London E17 6AL; £10.

Peckham Levels, Peckham

This cracking south east London venue guarantees atmosphere, and with five 65-inch screens dotted around the place, it’s a great spot for the final. You can either opt to book a spot for free using their calendar here, or for groups of six to eight people, you can pre-book a drinks package to be ready for your arrival: think jugs of beer, cocktails or carafes of wine.

95a Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST; free.

Vinegar Yard, London Bridge

Under the shadow of the Shard, Vinegar Yard has transformed its alfresco area for the Euros, and there’s a massive screen to watch the game. Each ticket (which will soon be available here) includes entry, a beer and a street food voucher, and can be booked for groups of up to eight. There’s also the option to watch the games in the Courtyard Bar, which you can book here.

72-82 St Thomas St, London SE1 3QX; tickets TBA.

For all screenings big and small happening across the city, check out our full roundup of places to catch the final here. And these are the best football pubs in London.

