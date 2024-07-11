Euros 2024 final at The O2: how to get tickets to watch England v Spain at London’s largest screening

We are so close to glory. After beating the Netherlands in the semi-final England are through to the final of Euro 2024 in Berlin, which will be the team’s second European Championships final on the trot and their first ever major tournament final on foreign soil. They’ll face Spain on Sunday July 14.

Just one game separates England’s men’s football team from their second-ever major tournament triumph – so, naturally, you’ll want to make sure you’re in a good spot to experience it. And one of this weekend’s most atmospheric viewing parties in London is taking place at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, where 15,000 will convene to watch.

Fancy watching the Euro 2024 final at one of London’s most iconic venues? The process for getting tickets is a bit more complicated than just bagging one online or simply turning up on the day. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to get tickets for the Euro 2024 final at London’s O2 Arena

Tickets will be free but dished out according to a ballot. The ballot is live now and runs until 9am on Friday July 12.

If you’re one of the lucky ones allocated tickets, you’ll be notified by midday on Friday and be able to reserve up to four tickets.

You can enter the ballot here.

How many tickets are being sold?

Up to 15,000 fans will be able to get tickets for the viewing party at the O2.

What time is the Euro 2024 final between Spain and England on Sunday?

Kick-off is at 8pm BST (9pm local time in Berlin) on Sunday July 14.

Come on, England!

