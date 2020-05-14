English National Ballet is streaming more dances for free, including ‘Swan Lake’

Being in lockdown doesn’t have to mean giving up high culture, as we’ve seen from the streaming offerings of the Royal Opera House and the National Theatre, and the recently announced performances from Matthew Bourne’s ballet company.

Now, English National Ballet is bringing out the big guns in the latest line-up announcement for its Wednesday Watch Party series. On May 27, you’ll be able to stream the company’s 2018 performance of ‘Swan Lake’, which was recorded at the Liverpool Empire as part of an English National Ballet UK tour. It features Tchaikovsky’s score performed live by English National Ballet Philharmonic.

Before that though, you can catch the online premiere of ‘Nora’, a show inspired by the lead character in Henrik Ibsen’s play ‘A Doll’s House’, which will be streaming for 48 hours from 7pm on May 20.

Both performances will be streamed via English National Ballet’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Want more culture beamed into your living room?

The Old Vic will soon be streaming plays for free, starting with ‘A Monster Calls’.

The Donmar Warehouse is streaming a one-woman play created in lockdown.

