Four of Matthew Bourne’s amazing ballets are now available to stream

Dominic North 'The Prince' and Will Bozier 'The Swan'

It’s the first time the dance shows have been available to watch online

We’ve already been treated to some highbrow lockdown entertainment from the Royal Opera House and English National Ballet and now Matthew Bourne’s ballet company is prancing on to the online streaming stage.

For the first time ever four of the radical choreographer’s archive productions are available to watch online, including Bourne classics ‘Swan Lake’ (2019), ‘Romeo and Juliet’ (2019), ‘Cinderella’ (2017) and ‘The Car Man’ (2015).

The programme is part of Bourne’s ballet company New Adventure’s Festival of Classics, which, along with the special digital shows, includes online classes and activities.

The award-winning productions are available to rent and buy for digital download internationally, so you can see Bourne’s unexpected spins on classic dance tales wherever you are in the world.

While the shows aren’t available to watch for free – each one costs £9.99 to buy and £5.99 to rent – you’ll be helping to support the arts industry through this extremely tough time.

If you can’t decide which ballet to watch, or which to watch first, you can take a look at Time Out’s reviews of each production to help make your mind up.

Read our review of the 2018 production of ‘Swan Lake’ here.

Read our review of the 2019 production of ‘Rome and Juliet’ here.

Read our review of the 2017 production of ‘Cinderella’ here.

Read our review of the 2015 production of ‘The Car Man’ here.

All four ballets are available to rent (for £5.99) and purchase (for £9.99) for digital download right now from the New Adventures website.

