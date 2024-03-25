London
Timeout

BAM Karaoke London
Photograph: BAM Karaoke London

Europe’s biggest karaoke venue is coming to London

Spread over a 10,000-square-foot townhouse, BAM Karaoke Box will boast 22 private karaoke rooms

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
London lovers of belting out tunes without a care in the world, at blistering volumes and with dance moves to-boot, here’s some big news. London is soon getting what will apparently be the biggest karaoke venue in all of Europe.

Called BAM Karaoke Box, the venue will occupy a townhouse in Victoria. Over 10,000 square feet, it’ll boast 22 private karaoke rooms and a live music stage, as well as a bar and outdoor terrace.

Beyond its size, BAM intends to meld karaoke with luxury furnishings and extra niceties. It’s got a properly well-thought-out menu and a ritzy bar, and has similar vibes to other BAM outposts in Europe (the brand is Parisian, BAM standing for ‘boîte à musique’ – ‘music box’ in French). It describes itself as ‘If Chanel was karaoke’ – and no, we don’t really know what that means either. 

Here are a couple of sneak pics of what the venue will look like.

BAM Karaoke London
Photograph: BAM Karaoke London
BAM Karaoke London
Photograph: BAM Karaoke London

If all that ain’t a fab way to pay tribute to Shigeichi Negishi, the inventor of karaoke who died the other week, we don’t know what is. RIP to a legend. 

BAM Karaoke Box launches on April 19 and you’ll find it at 74 Victoria Street, SW1E 6SQ. Find out more on the official website here.

Time Out and karaoke

We at Time Out love karaoke as much as the next person. There’s this list of the best ever karaoke songs, chosen by our staff, then be sure to check out our pick of London’s best karaoke bars, pubs and clubs.

