Europe’s biggest karaoke venue is coming to London

London lovers of belting out tunes without a care in the world, at blistering volumes and with dance moves to-boot, here’s some big news. London is soon getting what will apparently be the biggest karaoke venue in all of Europe.

Called BAM Karaoke Box, the venue will occupy a townhouse in Victoria. Over 10,000 square feet, it’ll boast 22 private karaoke rooms and a live music stage, as well as a bar and outdoor terrace.

Beyond its size, BAM intends to meld karaoke with luxury furnishings and extra niceties. It’s got a properly well-thought-out menu and a ritzy bar, and has similar vibes to other BAM outposts in Europe (the brand is Parisian, BAM standing for ‘boîte à musique’ – ‘music box’ in French). It describes itself as ‘If Chanel was karaoke’ – and no, we don’t really know what that means either.

Here are a couple of sneak pics of what the venue will look like.

Photograph: BAM Karaoke London

Photograph: BAM Karaoke London

If all that ain’t a fab way to pay tribute to Shigeichi Negishi, the inventor of karaoke who died the other week, we don’t know what is. RIP to a legend.

BAM Karaoke Box launches on April 19 and you’ll find it at 74 Victoria Street, SW1E 6SQ. Find out more on the official website here.

