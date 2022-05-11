Six epic Eurovision screenings happening in London this weekend

Go and watch the UK get nul points at one of these raucous London screenings

Abba. Jedward. Bisexual Italian glam rockers maybe or maybe not doing lines under the table. Australia, for some reason. The Eurovision Song Contest truly has it all. The 2022 edition takes place in Turin this weekend, and with London’s bars, cinemas and nightlife venues able to host proper screenings for the first time since 2019, it’s likely to be bigger, camper and more fun-filled than ever. To help you make the most of the occasion, we’ve rounded up the best screening events happening across the city. The smart (and morally aware) money is on Ukrainian rap group Kalush Orchestra this year, of course.

Head to Bethnal Green’s famous drag queen-hosted screening

Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club is doing its rowdy and irreverent Eurovision screening party. In the main space, drag performers will be hosting a ‘shout-a-long, dance-a-long and boo-a-long’ screening of the song contest complete with ‘Wogan-worthy off-the-cuff commentary’. You have been warned. Downstairs, you’ll find more subdued screenings in two other rooms for those who’d prefer not to miss a single note.

Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club. 7pm-2am. From £8. Tickets available on the door.



Scream for your favourites while stuffing your face with fancy cheese

After a more sophisticated Eurovision soirée? Hit London Art Bar’s wine and cheese event, where you can gobble a load of proper fancy fromage while cheering on Kosovo or Finland. Guests are encouraged to come in costume with flags in hand, and tickets include a cheeseboard and a glass of vino to start you off. There will, of course, be plenty more fuel available throughout the night.

London Art Bar. 7.30pm-11pm. £18. Book tickets here.

Help Raise money for Switchboard at a raucous cinema screening

Watch the contest unfold on the big screen from the comfort of a plush velvet sofa at this charity fundraiser screening taking over Everyman’s swanky three-screen Broadgate outpost. Organiser Gay Times is planning balloon drops, giveaways and Eurovision props galore, plus performers from the capital’s queer scene, so the party will be popping even when the UK inevitably gets a succession of nul points once again.

Everyman Broadgate. 6.30pm0-midnight. Free with a £10 donation to Switchboard LGBT+. Book tickets here.

Do your best Graham Norton-style commentary at Oslo’s watch-a-long event

Hackney Central bar and music venue Oslo is showing all the Eurovision fun on two giant screens. The bar and kitchen will serve pints, burgers and small plates to fuel the cheering. Plus, each table will get their own scorecard so that you, the audience, can decide who should have taken home the iconic glass microphone trophy. Maybe the UK won’t come last in this version of events.

Oslo Hackney. £11. 7pm-3am. Book tickets here.

Watch the action at Euston Square’s brand new gay bar

Eurovision-obsessed YouTuber Oz is hosting recently opened queer venue Zodiac’s screening party. He’ll be belting out some tunes himself and then handing it over to our friends on the telly. After the show there will be free entry to the new basement Z Club where you can dance to your heart’s content, presumably to the likes of Bananarama and Conchita Wurst. All proceeds will go to the UCLH AMU Fund, where the money will help create a new rest area for the hospital staff. Camp and socially conscious.

Zodiac Bar. 6pm-2am. Pay what you can. Book tickets here.

Belt out bangers by previous winners at the Rio Cinema’s karaoke screening

Rio Cinema will be bringing a taste of Turin to sunny Dalston by serving up Italian-style arancini balls at its Eurovision screening event. There’ll be prizes on offer for the best costumes (anyone fancy buddying up and going as t.A.T.u.? No?) as well as a pre-screening Eurovision-themed karaoke competition. If you’re brave enough to belt out Loreen’s ‘Euphoria’, we reckon you deserve free drinks all night.

Rio Cinema. 6pm-2am. £21. Book tickets here.

