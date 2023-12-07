Even more of the tube now has mobile phone coverage

More stations and tunnels the Central and Northern Lines now have 4G and 5G

It’s coming. Slowly but surely – and many, many years after similar metro networks around the world – London’s tube is getting mobile phone coverage. A few months ago coverage came to several stations on the Central and Northern Lines (and tunnels between those stations) – and now even more stations have been blessed with data.

According to transport expert IanVisits, on the Northern Line there is now mobile coverage between Belsize Park, Archway and Tottenham Court Road stations, as well as at Goodge Street.

On the Central Line, meanwhile, coverage has been switched on in the tunnel between Tottenham Court Road and Holborn.

While pretty much all the underground bits of the tube used to be a mobile phone blackout, now long stretches of several lines have data coverage. They include the Northern Line from Archway to Camden Town, the Jubilee from Westminster to Canning Town, and the Central in two parts: between Oxford Circus and Tottenham Court Road, and between Queensway and Holland Park.

So where’s next? IanVisits says that Hampstead and Warren Street on the Northern and Holborn on the Central will get coverage in the next few weeks.

By spring 2024, these are the parts of the TfL network expected to have mobile coverage.

Northern Line: Golders Green Green and East Finchley to Tottenham Court Road

Central Line: White City to Bank

Jubilee Line: Westminster to Canning Town

Victoria Line: Oxford Circus to Euston

Piccadilly Line: Russell Square to Covent Garden

Elizabeth line: Paddington to Stratford and Abbey Wood

You can see a full map of expected 4G and 5G coverage by spring 2024 here.

Did you see that London is officially one of the best places to visit in the UK in 2024?

Plus: here’s the full list of London tube, train and bus closures over Christmas 2023.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.