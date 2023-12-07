It’s official: London is one of the best places to visit in the UK in 2024

Time Out’s UK team ranked the parts of the country that should be on your staycation wish list

Listen here: you know we love London. And you know we’ll always be shouting about how great it is. But if you’re thinking of planning a trip to the Big Smoke – or just need an excuse to get out of your bubble of a flat share and try some new things in your own city – next year is looking particularly special.

Time Out’s expert UK team have been busy looking through all of the great stuff set to open next year and have come up with a definitive list of the 15 best places to visit for 2024. These places have thriving food, drink and arts scenes and have plenty of big events for you to scribble into your calendar.

Who’s in the top five? London, obvs. Coming in behind the Isles of Scilly at number four in the rankings, Time Out’s UK editors suggested planning a visit around the blockbuster stage adaptation of Studio Ghibli’s ‘Spirited Away’, taking place at the London Coliseum from April 30 until August 24.

Time Out’s Chiara Wilkinson wrote:

‘There are a tonne of new restaurants to feast at, all sorts of gorgeous hotel openings and plenty of fresh cultural things to do. Most notably, in 2024, you can dance at Drumsheds, the mammoth warehouse club housed in a former IKEA, catch a blockbuster exhibition – like Yoko Ono at the Tate Modern or The World of Tim Burton at the Design Museum – and see epic new West End performances (Mean Girls, anyone?).’

Bristol was named the number one best place to visit in 2024, followed by Hull at number two. Check out the full list below.

The best places to visit in the UK 2024, according to Time Out

1. Bristol

2. Hull

3. Isles of Scilly

4. London

5. Belfast

6. St Andrews

7. Lewes

8. Newcastle

9. Falmouth

10. Manchester

11. Ramsgate

12. Norwich

13. Alnmouth

14. Ullapool

15. Wrexham

