After 70 years on the throne, the sad announcement was made yesterday that Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, had died at the age of 96.

The announcement has set off a series of carefully-planned official events, marches and memorials as part of ‘Operation London Bridge’. As plans are put in place for her funeral – she will be the first British monarch to have her funeral at Westminster Abbey since 1760 and a huge military parade to transport her coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where it will lie in state for three days, the Queen’s death and the period of national mourning that’s ensued will have a huge impact on daily life in the UK.

As well as changes to strike action and transport services, many major events will be postponed and landmarks closed as a mark of respect. Here’s a list of all the major London events and landmarks that will be closing and cancelled over the coming days.

Selfridges

The department store has announced that it will be closing its ​outposts in London, Manchester and Birmingham on Friday September 9 “as a mark of respect”. All branches will re-open on Saturday September 10. ​

The Proms

The BBC announced the Proms on both Friday September 9 and Saturday September 10 have been cancelled. This includes its concluding event the Last Night of the Proms which would have taken place at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening. It’s the first time since the second world war that the final concert hasn’t taken place at all.





Following the very sad news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen, as a mark of respect we will not be going ahead with Prom 71 on Friday 9 September, or the Last Night of the Proms on Saturday 10 September. — BBC Proms (@bbcproms) September 8, 2022

The Mercury Awards

The Mercury Music Prize ceremony was due to take place at the London Eventim Apollo on Thursday September 8. It was postponed after nominees had started arriving at the venue. Organisers said: “we will make an announcement regarding future arrangements as soon as we are able.”

London Zoo

Queen Elizabeth II is a patron of London Zoo. As a mark of respect, the London landmark and its Whipsnade site announced both will close on Friday September 9. ZSL said in a statement: “Her passion for animals will be remembered and her legacy will live on as we continue to work for a world where wildlife thrives.”

Hackney Carnival

Hackney Council have announced that Hackney Carnival - due to take place on Sunday September 10 - has been cancelled to observe the period of national mourning. The Mayor of Hackney said: ​​“We’ll be looking at whether it's feasible to hold Carnival later this year, or if we can showcase the artists’ work in another way.”

Regretfully, we have made the decision to cancel Hackney Carnival on Sunday to observe this period of national mourning



We’ll be looking at whether it's feasible to hold Carnival later this year, or if we can showcase the artists’ work in another way pic.twitter.com/XeoTgCYAqu — Hackney Council (@hackneycouncil) September 9, 2022

Palace of Westminster

The Palace of Westminster – home to the House of Commons and the House of Lords – has been closed to the public and public activities have been suspended. Her late Majesty will lie in state in Westminster Hall and the public will be able to pay their respects.

Sporting fixtures

The Premier League and EFL have cancelled their fixtures this weekend as a mark of respect. The England and Wales Cricket Board have also called off day two of the England vs South Africa Test match at the Oval, which had been set for Friday September 9.

