First, thousands of lanky dark haired lads gathered in New York to put on their best Timothée Chalamet impression, then hundreds of guys descended on Dublin in short shorts and gold chains in a fight to be crowned the ultimate Paul Mescal doppelganger, now it's the turn of anyone who's ever been told that they mildly resemble Mr Harry Styles.

A Harry Styles lookalike contest will be taking place in Soho Square at 1pm on Saturday, November 9 with prizes to be won for first, second and third place and for the worst lookalike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Mirpuri (@katrinamirpuri)

The Timothée Chalamet contest sparked an internet frenzy when Timmy himself crashed the party to meet his lookalikes. There were so many doppelgangers that police showed up and had to disperse the crowds and issued a $500 fine to the organisers over an ‘unpermitted costume contest’.

Some fans are probably hoping that, like Timmy C in New York, the real Harry will show up to the event. But people at Ireland’s Paul Mescal contest were left disappointed when the Gladiator 2 star didn’t make an appearance and it feels unlikely that Hazza will attend, particularly given the recent death of his former bandmate Liam Payne.

Nonetheless, what better excuse is there to whack out your flared sequinned bodysuit and feather boa?

