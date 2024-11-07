It’s officially festival line-up announcement season. Mighty Hoopla, British Summer Time, Field Day and the new festival LIDO have all dropped their first names, and, after announcing the Maccabees as their first headliners for next year, All Points East is back with yet more news.

The next headliner for the 2025 edition will be the Edinburgh-born DJ-producer Barry Can’t Swim, who shut down the Park Stage at Glastonbury 2024 and just played three sold-out nights at Brixton O2. A worthy headliner? We think so.

Known for his blend of electronic music spanning house, afrobeat and jazz, Barry Can’t Swim rose to popularity with his 2022 track ‘Fiorucci Made Me Hardcore’ and followed the release with debut album When Will We Land? Ready to dust off your dancing shoes next summer? Here’s everything you need to know about the event and getting tickets.

When is Barry Can’t Swim playing BST Hyde Park?

The DJ-producer will top the bill on Friday 22 August, 2025, with a full line-up to be ‘announced very soon’.

Who else is on the lineup?

That news is still to come. We’ll update you as soon as we know.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets will go on general sale on Tuesday 12 November at 10am. You can buy yours here.

How much will tickets cost?

Each individual day at All Points East is priced slightly differently and we don’t know exact prices just yet. Judging by previous years, you can expect to pay between £74.45 and £80.60 for general admission and around £112.65 to £165.75 for VIP packages.

What’s been said about the festival?

Barry Can’t Swim said in an Instagram post about the newa: ‘Been dying to share this one.. Next year I’m gonna be headlining @allpointseastuk for my only London show in 2025 🫨 Can’t wait x’

Who else is headlining All Points East 2025?

The Maccabees are the only headliner to be announced so far, but watch this space.

