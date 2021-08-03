Explore Kew Gardens by bike at Summer Cycle

On any normal day, you won’t find a peloton of cyclists spinning their wheels through the beautiful grounds of Kew Gardens. But for two evenings next week that will all change as two-wheeled travellers will be ushered through the gates and allowed to take in the botanical treats from their saddles.

Kew’s Summer Cycle sessions return for the last time in 2021 on August 10 and 11, giving visitors a rare chance to enjoy the gardens via bike. It’s taking place from 5pm to 8.30pm, and you’ll be able to peruse the rock garden and its waterfall, drift around the 30 hectares of woodland and much more. The world-famous gardens’ glasshouses will be closed during the rides, but there’ll still be plenty to see on your tour.

As well as stunning plants from all around the world to see, there will be entertainment on offer with live music sessions. Pop-up food spots will be on site to fuel your energy or you can bring a picnic.

In keeping with the tranquil nature of the gardens, the Summer Cycle sessions are a leisurely event and Kew’s website points out that they’re not an excuse for a bike race – a strict speed limit of no faster than a jogging pace must be kept to. Bradley Wiggins wannabes, consider yourselves warned.

If unhurriedly gliding around Kew sounds like the perfect night out for you, snap up some tickets. You’ll find them and all the info you need on Kew’s website.

Kew Gardens, TW9 3AE. Aug 10-11.

