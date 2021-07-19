The lockdown pastry king of London has scored big with his latest venture

It’s no secret that we’re fans of Willy’s Pies. The lockdown project of former St John and Brat chef – and Time Out cover star – Will Lewis has gone from strength to strength over the past year, but he's now achieved his greatest win so far. Willy's Pies are now the official pie supplier to Watford FC.

Taking over all three home stands at Vicarage Road ('and have the intentions to take over the away end when we can,' Willy tells us giddily), they’ll also be in charge of the kiosk in the Rookery End. Which means pies, pies, pies for you. And goals, goals, goals for them. Hopefully. Possibly. Maybe?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Lewis (@willys_pies)

The menu features three classic flavour combos; Brisket and Ale, Chicken, Smoked Ham Hock and Leek and a Vegetarian Balti. There’ll also be a Jumbo Sausage Roll on offer, because it’d be rude not to, wouldn’t it? The pies will all be made with ingredients from local suppliers in Willy’s native Leyton, including Forest Gate’s Wild Goose Bakery, Leyton’s Meatlove Butcher and Natoora veggies. Everything will be made in an arch in London Fields that they’re sharing with Wildfarmed.

This isn’t Willy’s first flirtation with the beautiful game. Earlier this year Dalston seven-a-side team Judas FC brokered a sponsorship deal with Willy’s Pies, alongside the Shacklewell Arms.

You can order Willy’s Pies from their website, with a new menu every Sunday

These are the best traditional pie and mash shops in London

Willy's Pies was one of the good things about 2020 – here are loads of others