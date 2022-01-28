London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
London Coliseum
Photograph: Shutterstock

Fabric and English National Opera are embarking on a new musical collab

The London Coliseum will host electronic music for the first time

Chiara Wilkinson
Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Advertising

It's 2022 and electronic music no longer is restricted to club dancefloors and muddy fields. It can also be proper, it can also be posh. That’s right: Fabric is teaming up with English National Opera to bring some of the most exciting producers and live acts to the iconic London Coliseum in March. 

The one-night-only show on March 9 will see performances from Frank Wiedemann (Innervisions label head and one half of Âme), Rival Consoles (known for his skilful synthesiser manipulation), Fabric resident Josh Caffé (complete with vogue dancers) and bass-heavy DJ slash producer LCY (who will be making her live debut). 

The London Coliseum opened in 1904 and this is the first time that the iconic building will host an electronic music performance. 

Fabric at the Opera is on Wed Mar 9. Tickets cost £15-£25 and can be purchased here

The London music and nightlife we’re most looking forward to in 2022.

Things to do in London this weekend.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.