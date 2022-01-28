The London Coliseum will host electronic music for the first time

It's 2022 and electronic music no longer is restricted to club dancefloors and muddy fields. It can also be proper, it can also be posh. That’s right: Fabric is teaming up with English National Opera to bring some of the most exciting producers and live acts to the iconic London Coliseum in March.

The one-night-only show on March 9 will see performances from Frank Wiedemann (Innervisions label head and one half of Âme), Rival Consoles (known for his skilful synthesiser manipulation), Fabric resident Josh Caffé (complete with vogue dancers) and bass-heavy DJ slash producer LCY (who will be making her live debut).

The London Coliseum opened in 1904 and this is the first time that the iconic building will host an electronic music performance.

Fabric at the Opera is on Wed Mar 9. Tickets cost £15-£25 and can be purchased here.

