Fabric has been up to all sorts since reopening. First, they introduced a strict no-photos on the dancefloor policy – which has worked wonders for warding off any unwelcome next-day Insta-stories. Then, they showed off their snazzy brutalist-esque sound system in Room 2 for their first renovation since opening in 1999. And last week, they announced a brand new queer day party for London, taking place every Sunday.

Now, the Farringdon nightclub is here with a mammoth 39-hour marathon party in celebration of their 22nd birthday. Yep, you read that right. Not 12 hours, not 24 hours: 39 hours.

The celebration is actually split up into two events: a Friday night drum 'n' bass slash jungle gig on October 22nd with Emerald, Goldie and Mantra, and a gargantuan three-dayer kicking off on Saturday 23rd at 10pm, running all the way through to 5am on Monday morning. The Saturday party will welcome the likes of Ricardo Villalobos, Anna Wall, Seth Troxler and Sonja Moonear, with more acts set to be announced towards the end of September.

Sure, you'll need some serious stamina to make it through the weekend – but you're welcome to pop in and out depending on your ticket (did someone say mid-party nap? Kebab stop?). And after everything London nightlife's been through, why not dance in celebration for an extra couple of hours? It's giving off big Berlin energy and we're absolutely here for it.

Fabric’s 22nd birthday weekend takes place from Fri 22-Mon 25 October, EC1M 6HJ. You can purchase tickets here.

