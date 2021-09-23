Fabric is throwing a series of 24+ hour parties

At the moment, it seems like everyone either feels a bit burnt out from too much socialising, or they just can’t get enough. Fabric obviously is the latter. The Farringdon nightclub has just announced ‘Continuum’, a spanking new 24-plus-hours event series launching on November 20. Doors will open at 11pm on the Saturday and the party will run until midnight on Monday 22, for an extended night of two-stepping, head-bopping and bar-queuing. Sounds like some shift.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by fabric (@fabriclondonofficial)

A host of techno heavyweight DJs have been lined up for the launch, with Rebekah, Dave Clarke, Anastasia Kristensen, François X, Dr Rubinstein, Blawan and more all playing.

Speaking about the launch, Fabric’s creative director Jorge Neito said:

‘Back in the day, Fabric used to do [24-hour parties] and the idea now is to bring it back in, to be able to cater for completely different crowds. It gives the opportunity to bring up-and-coming or mid-range artists and put them in-between heavyweight acts so they get the exposure they wouldn't get on a normal night.’

Other events in the ‘Continuum’ series include ‘RPR & Friends’ in December, ‘DJ Tennis & Friends’ in January, and ‘Craig Richards Curates’ in February. More dates will follow in 2022 and line-ups will be revealed in the coming months.

Fabric introduced a strict no-photos on the dancefloor policy when reopening after the pandemic with their first renovation since 1999, and also recently announced a brand new queer day party taking place every Sunday.

‘Continuum: The Launch’ takes place at Fabric, EC1M 6HJ, from Sat Nov 20 at 11pm-Sun Nov 22 at midnight. Tickets start at £10 and can be purchased here.

Here’s London’s best nightlife this weekend.

Celebrate the release of ‘No Time to Die’ at one of these suave Bond events.