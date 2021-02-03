A sentence that provokes low-to-medium interest: a new bakery is coming to the Kentish Town Road. A sentence that provokes extreme excitement (unless you hate bread): a new bakery from the creators of Mamasons is coming to Kentish Town Road.

Mamasons, in case you didn't know, is the brainchild of Florence Mae Maglanoc and Omar Shah. A Filipino ‘dirty ice cream’ parlour (that’s now delivering), Mamasons won plaudits for both the deliciousness of its food and also its uniqueness (in London, at least). Think ube (Filipino purple yam) ice cream, halo halo drinks and toasted ice cream sandwiches made with pandesal bread rolls.

Panadera is no doubt going to be an equally Manila-flavoured take on the humble bakery. Judging from their Insta, we can expect all manner of treats, including doughnuts pumped full of that same photogenic ube ooze, mango floats, coco breads and even a few cheeky sandos. You love a cheeky sando!

Once it opens (date tbc) you'll find Panadera right next to Mamasons and Omar and Mae's other project: the Latin Caribbean eatery Guanabana. Need a taste now? Why not watch the nice people behind Panadera discuss its inception right here. Yes that's right, this bakery has a trailer on YouTube. What will they think of next?

