This amazing light installation celebrates Diwali on the front of Tate Britain

There's just no stopping art. Sure, all of London’s museums and galleries are closed, but Tate Britain looked at lockdown 2.0 and thought ‘naaaah’. Today, the museum has unveiled its brand new annual winter commission, taking over the front of the gallery with an incredible display of lights by Chila Kumari Burman to celebrate Diwali.

Photograph: Tate, Joe Humphrys



The artist specialises in kaleidoscopic, messy, ultra-colourful work, and this massive installation is a huge collage of mythology, pop culture, feminism and light. We’re talking neons, Bollywood and glitter here – and if that doesn't give you a little bit of cheer to help see you through to December 2, we’re not sure what will.





Photograph: Tate, Joe Humphrys

The installation will be up for two months, and it’s the perfect way to bring us some light through the winter. The installation will be up at Tate Britain from November 14 until the end of January.

Photograph: Tate, Joe Humphrys



Want more outdoor art? Here are the best public sculptures in London right now.



Find more ways to celebrate Diwali during lockdown.