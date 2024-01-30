Field Day has revealed its massive line-up for 2024

After weeks of teasing, Field Day has finally released the first batch of names for its 2024 edition. One of London’s finest music fests will return to Victoria Park on August 24 – and it’s shaping up nicely, with a little something for every kind of electronic muso-head.

Announced today (January 30) are three huge headliners: French house legends Justice, UK pop upstart PinkPantheress and Belgian techno DJ Charlotte de Witte.

And the rest of the line-up is, as always with Field Day, packed with other familiar names. Alongside the nearly-headline-size likes of Romy, Mura Masa and Shygirl (presenting Club Shy) will be Sega Bodega, Vegyn, Yaeji, Yves Tumor, Brutalismus 3000 and more.

This summer’s bill leans even more electronic than previous years. While Field Day 2023 was headed up by electronic titans Aphex Twin and Bonobo, further down the line-up were decidedly less electro-heavy names like Fever Ray, Sudan Archives and Kelela.

And remember that Field Day isn’t done yet: expect this line-up to be fleshed out a little further nearer to the time.

Presale for Field Day 2024 goes live at 11am on February 1, while general sale is at 11am on February 2. Sign up for presale and find out more on the official website here.

Excited for festi season yet? More line-ups for summer 2024 are being revealed by the day, with just this week Wireless announcing five headliners and BST revealing its third headliner as Stray Kids. For the breadth of this city’s massive music events, check out Time Out’s list of the finest London music festivals.

