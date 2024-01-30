Stray Kids are headlining BST festival in London’s Hyde Park – here’s how to get tickets

Everything you need to know about the K-pop sensations’ UK exclusive show this summer

2024’s BST Hyde Park is shaping up to be one of the festival’s most musically diverse years yet. Following announcements of days headlined by Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and British pop legend Robbie Williams, now the central London festival has revealed K-pop sensations Stray Kids as its third headliner.

The boyband’s show was teased on billboards across east London over the weekend, and now it’s been confirmed that they’ll be in town in July for a UK exclusive performance. This will be the first time that Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N have played a UK festival.

Looking to bag tickets? Here’s everything you need to know about Stray Kids’ headline slot at BST this summer.

When are K-pop band Stray Kids headlining BST Hyde Park festival?

The eight-member group’s show will be on Sunday July 14 2024. The rest of the line-up is yet to be confirmed.

How to get tickets

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Monday February 12, while a presale will be available to Amex members at 10am on Monday February 5. You can find out more about tickets and presale on the BST website here.

