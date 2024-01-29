Wireless festival has announced five huge headliners for 2024

[title]
London hip-hop-heads, listen up. Following the likes of All Points East and BST Hyde Park, another of the capital’s mightiest music festivals has just announced the first phase of its 2024 line-up. Wireless will once again take over Finsbury Park next July – and it’s looking massive.
Leading the bill of Wireless 2024 are Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, 21 Savage, J Hus and Future – all of which are bona fide superstars and some of the planet’s most famous music artists.
But that certainly isn’t all. Also on the line-up are the likes of Ice Spice, Asake, Rema, Gunna, Sean Paul, Sexyy Red, Tyla and Digga D. If you want a festival jam-packed with the biggest names in hip-hop and rap this summer, Wireless remains the event of choice.
Wireless 2024 will take place from July 12 to July 14 in Finsbury Park and general sale tickets go on sale this Wednesday January 31 at 10am.
Here’s what was announced of the line-up today (January 29).
Friday
- Nicki Minaj
- Future
- Ice Spice
- Sean Paul
- Vanessa Bling
- Veeze
- Ragz Originale
- DJ Target
- Remi Burgz
Saturday
- 21 Savage
- J Hus
- Asake
- Gunna
- Sexyy Red
- Fridayy
- Skillibeng
- Byron Messia
- Shallipopi
- Strandz
- Kenny Allstar
- Seani B
Sunday
- Doja Cat
- Rema
- Tyla
- Digga D
- Uncle Waffles
- Ruger
- Teezo Touchdown
- Nadia Jae
- Snoochie Shy
Wireless 2024 is arguably looking even bigger than last year’s fest, which saw it headlined by 50 Cent, Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert. Full price day tickets will cost £94.60, while a weekend ticket will set you back £258.25. Find out more on the official Wireless website here.
Sure, it’s January – but who says we can’t get excited for this summer’s festival season? And boy is it shaping up well. Check out Time Out’s definitive list of the best London music festivals for 2024, and find out more about Wireless on our dedicated page for the festival here.
