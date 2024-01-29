Wireless festival has announced five huge headliners for 2024

If you’re after the biggest names in hip-hop and rap, Finsbury Park is the place to be this summer

London hip-hop-heads, listen up. Following the likes of All Points East and BST Hyde Park, another of the capital’s mightiest music festivals has just announced the first phase of its 2024 line-up. Wireless will once again take over Finsbury Park next July – and it’s looking massive.

Leading the bill of Wireless 2024 are Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, 21 Savage, J Hus and Future – all of which are bona fide superstars and some of the planet’s most famous music artists.

But that certainly isn’t all. Also on the line-up are the likes of Ice Spice, Asake, Rema, Gunna, Sean Paul, Sexyy Red, Tyla and Digga D. If you want a festival jam-packed with the biggest names in hip-hop and rap this summer, Wireless remains the event of choice.

Wireless 2024 will take place from July 12 to July 14 in Finsbury Park and general sale tickets go on sale this Wednesday January 31 at 10am.

Here’s what was announced of the line-up today (January 29).

Friday

Nicki Minaj

Future

Ice Spice

Sean Paul

Vanessa Bling

Veeze

Ragz Originale

DJ Target

Remi Burgz

Saturday

21 Savage

J Hus

Asake

Gunna

Sexyy Red

Fridayy

Skillibeng

Byron Messia

Shallipopi

Strandz

Kenny Allstar

Seani B

Sunday

Doja Cat

Rema

Tyla

Digga D

Uncle Waffles

Ruger

Teezo Touchdown

Nadia Jae

Snoochie Shy

Wireless 2024 is arguably looking even bigger than last year’s fest, which saw it headlined by 50 Cent, Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert. Full price day tickets will cost £94.60, while a weekend ticket will set you back £258.25. Find out more on the official Wireless website here.

Sure, it’s January – but who says we can’t get excited for this summer’s festival season? And boy is it shaping up well. Check out Time Out’s definitive list of the best London music festivals for 2024, and find out more about Wireless on our dedicated page for the festival here.

Read Time Out’s interview with Digga D here.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Phil Wang in Nunhead is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.