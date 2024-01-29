London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Ken Carson at Wireless festival, London
Photograph: Wireless

Wireless festival has announced five huge headliners for 2024

If you’re after the biggest names in hip-hop and rap, Finsbury Park is the place to be this summer

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Advertising

London hip-hop-heads, listen up. Following the likes of All Points East and BST Hyde Park, another of the capital’s mightiest music festivals has just announced the first phase of its 2024 line-up. Wireless will once again take over Finsbury Park next July – and it’s looking massive.

Leading the bill of Wireless 2024 are Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, 21 Savage, J Hus and Future – all of which are bona fide superstars and some of the planet’s most famous music artists.

But that certainly isn’t all. Also on the line-up are the likes of Ice Spice, Asake, Rema, Gunna, Sean Paul, Sexyy Red, Tyla and Digga D. If you want a festival jam-packed with the biggest names in hip-hop and rap this summer, Wireless remains the event of choice.

Wireless 2024 will take place from July 12 to July 14 in Finsbury Park and general sale tickets go on sale this Wednesday January 31 at 10am.

Here’s what was announced of the line-up today (January 29). 

Friday

  • Nicki Minaj
  • Future
  • Ice Spice
  • Sean Paul
  • Vanessa Bling
  • Veeze
  • Ragz Originale
  • DJ Target
  • Remi Burgz

Saturday

  • 21 Savage
  • J Hus
  • Asake
  • Gunna
  • Sexyy Red
  • Fridayy
  • Skillibeng
  • Byron Messia
  • Shallipopi
  • Strandz
  • Kenny Allstar
  • Seani B

Sunday

  • Doja Cat
  • Rema
  • Tyla
  • Digga D
  • Uncle Waffles
  • Ruger
  • Teezo Touchdown
  • Nadia Jae
  • Snoochie Shy 

Wireless 2024 is arguably looking even bigger than last year’s fest, which saw it headlined by 50 Cent, Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert. Full price day tickets will cost £94.60, while a weekend ticket will set you back £258.25. Find out more on the official Wireless website here.

Sure, it’s January – but who says we can’t get excited for this summer’s festival season? And boy is it shaping up well. Check out Time Out’s definitive list of the best London music festivals for 2024, and find out more about Wireless on our dedicated page for the festival here.

Read Time Out’s interview with Digga D here

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Phil Wang in Nunhead is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.