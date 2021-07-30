Fish, Wings & Tings founder to open new restaurant in Brixton

Good news food fans of south London (and all of the city, actually – you know how to get a bus, don't you?) the much-loved Brian Danclair of Brixton Village favourite Fish, Wings & Tings is opening up a brand new joint in the area.

Also situated in the Village, Danclair’s will be a mighty impressive, globe-trotting affair, fusing Caribbean, Latin American and European cuisine in a menu that will feature the likes of BBQ pork ribs, empanadas with raisins and olives and marinated grilled king prawns with tamarind sauce.

‘Fish, Wings and Tings is very relaxed, but Danclair’s will be a more upmarket type of restaurant, where I aim to let people know that I am more than just a Caribbean chef,’ the Trinidadian Danclair told Soca News of his ‘fusion tapas’ approach, which has been inspired by his love of Provençal cuisine and formative years spent cooking in Washington DC, where Fish, Wings & Tings was born.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by brian danclair (@danclairskitchen)

The interior of Danclair’s will feature a mural of his granny Valentina and pay tribute to her homely brand of hospitality. There’ll also be a long sharing table in the middle of the restaurant to give the place a warm, friendly feel.

There are also plans to franchise Fish, Wings & Tings in the pipeline, so keep your eyes open for new restaurants popping up across the city. Any excuse for us to have extra helpings of those legendary codfish fritters – ‘like a high five from Jesus,’ says the menu of their cult-like appeal – is music to our ears.

Granville Arcade, SW9 8PS

Time Out's guide to all the wonderful things in Brixton is here

Some other new restaurants we're very, very excited about