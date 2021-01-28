Five fab indie florists in London to support this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is one of those things that creeps up on you. There’s the wintry torpor of January – especially this year – and then boom, old Saint V is right on your doorstep. Thankfully, there’s still enough time before Sunday February 14 to sort a seriously special gift for your loved one. There’s no need to overthink it; flowers are always a great choice. And you know what else is a great choice? Supporting a local florist. Times are tough for independent businesses right now, so every bouquet of blooms you buy will help keep your local going strong. Many of them offer online delivery, too, which means you’ve got no excuse. Here’s five indie florists we love.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

The Fresh Flower Company

This East Dulwich florist sources nothing but the finest seasonal flowers from the New Covent Garden Flower Market and other local growers. Bright, contemporary bouquets are what these guys are best known for – and their V-Day special, the Valentine’s Rose Posy, is no exception. It’s a beautiful bunch of ruby red and vintage lilac roses with some scented blossom and eucalyptus.

From £25. Order by 11am for same-day delivery to local SE postcodes, Tue-Sat. All other London postcodes must place orders by midday on the day before delivery. No delivery on weekends. www.freshflower.co.uk.

Appleyard

Nothing says romance like a bunch of red roses as big as your head. Appleyard Flowers – which specialises in stylish and sustainably sourced hand-tied bouquets – is offering just that. Not only are they delivering bunches of 12, 50 or 100 on Valentine’s Day itself (they don't usually do Sundays), but you can even choose which type of red rose.

From £29.99. Order by 8pm weekdays and 3pm Sat for next-day delivery. No delivery on Sundays (except selected Valentine’s Day orders). www.appleyardflowers.com.

Photograph: Petalon

Petalon

Petalon's concept is refreshingly simple. Every Friday they launch two unique bouquets, and once they’re gone, they’re gone. (For ‘Bridgerton’ fans, this week’s choices are the Whistledown and the Featherington). Pick the one that speaks to you, and it’ll be delivered the next day by bicycle. Cute, right? They’re taking orders for Valentine's Day, and given how bloomin' attractive their two choices are, we reckon you should get booking ASAP.

From £42. Pre-order for next-day delivery seven days a week. www.petalon.shop.

Bramble and Willow

Wandsworth-based Bramble & Willow is all about ethically sourced flowers, plants, pots and greetings cards – some of which have a special twist. Its founder, Emma, grew up in Kenya and incorporates beautiful Kenya-grown flowers into some of her bouquets in a bid to help out farmers in the region. Some of the proceeds also go to environmental conservation and healthcare in Kenya.

From £24. Order before 3pm for same-day SW deliveries. All other postcodes must order by 1pm for overnight delivery, Tue-Sat. www.brambleandwillow.com.

Photograph: Double Happiness

Double Happiness

Taiwan-born, London-based Ann Lai blends East and West aesthetics to create some jaw-dropping floral arrangements for weddings and events. There’s nothing standard about her bouquets: each is hand-crafted and bespoke. One of her specialties is dried bouquets, which are great if you’re searching for something a bit left-field. Plus, they last far longer than fresh flowers, which means you can keep those V-Day vibes going for months to come.

From £40. Delivery to London zones 1-3, email studio.doublehappiness@gmail.com for delivery information. www.doublehappiness.studio.

For more fab London florists, check out our list of the best online petal peddlers.



Make Valentine's Day even tastier with these meal kits from top London restaurants.