Five London spots triumphed at the British Restaurant Awards

Winners included an Italian in Mayfair and a Lebanese spot on Grays Inn Road

Five London locations were among the winners at the British Restaurant Awards 2023.

The fifth annual awards took place at Porchester Hall in Bayswater earlier this week, and saw Bocconcino – an Italian in Mayfair – named Best Luxury Restaurant.

Other winners in the capital included Chamisse, a Lebanese spot on Grays Inn Road, which was named London Best Takeaway Restaurant.

Happy Bar & Grill – a Bulgarian restaurant in Piccadilly Circus – won two awards; Best Culinary Experience and Best Restaurant in London.

Owner Ivan Popov said: ‘We are all extremely proud to have been voted for by the British public for the second year running in these esteemed awards. This is just one example of how far Happy has come in the last three years, and it wouldn’t be possible without our hard working team and loyal customers.’

Two chains with outlets in London were also given nods, with Best International Cuisine and Best Hospitality Team going to Thai Square, and Gaucho named Best Restaurant Chain.

Other big wins of the night included Gordon Ramsey, who was named Best Chef, and UberEats, who scored the gong for Best Food Ordering Company. Best New Restaurant 2023 went to Bleú Steakhouse in Staplehurst, Tonbridge.

Best Vegan-Friendly Restaurant was Liverpool's Down the Hatch, while Best Young Chef was awarded to Luke Selby of Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons in Oxfordshire, who previously worked at Evelyn's Table in central London with his brothers.

