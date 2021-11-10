Five Points are launching a massive new taproom in Hackney

Very soon there’ll be yet another place to drink beer in Hackney – you can never have too many, surely – as indie brewery Five Points launches its new indoor taproom.

Opening on November 20, with everyone getting themselves a tasty free pint on launch day, you might have swung by this space over the summer to sample Five Points outdoor taproom pop-up, but now they’re letting you go indoors to drink inside their mega working brewery HQ just by London Fields.

With space for 130 heads (and bodies too, if you insist), the indoor taproom will be the place to pick up special, limited edition news and seasonal beers as well as Five Points faves. To soak up all that lovely booze there’ll be food on offer from ACE Pizza and if you visit on Thursdays and Fridays between 5 - 7pm, pints from the most recently filled tank will be available for just £3.50. That’s basically half-price in London.

On Fridays and Saturdays DJs from nearby MOTH Club will be getting the pinty party started and if you’re a lady who lagers or a male who ales, then from December 4 weekly brewery tours and guided tastings will be on offer, with three 90 minute-long sessions taking place every Saturday afternoon.

Cheers to that!

61 Mare St, E8 4RG

