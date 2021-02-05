1. Revel in live dating disasters

Rule #1 of being single on Valentine’s Day: don’t go on a first date. Apparently, six brave folk around the country DGAF about that because they have agreed to go on an interactive virtual dating show for the world to watch over Zoom. ‘Quarandating’ was created in 2020 and is hosted by comedians Joe Davies, Robin Clyfan and event director Claire Fitzgerald. For this special Valentine’s edition, held on Friday February 12, six singles will undergo bizarre challenges and date scenarios that will have you feasting on schadenfreude.

Fri Feb 12, 8pm. Tickets £5.

Photo by Pamela Raith

2. Rip rom coms to shreds

Soppy romantic comedies can get in the bin on V-Day weekend; unless they’re being mercilessly mocked by an improv comedy troupe. Mischief Theatre (you know, the London company behind ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’) are doing a special romantic comedy edition of their Mischief Movie Night In series, where the audience tunes in virtually, submits a suggested title, genre and location of a film, and then watches as comedians improvise the film, live.

Sun Feb 14, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 per device.

3. Rave the weekend away

In the old days, you could just gather your single mates, go hard on the dancefloor and sleep through your Sunday none the wiser that Valentine’s Day had even passed. Re-create that vibe by hitting up an ‘illegal rave’ (which is actually, entirely virtual and totally legal). BBL CLB is a new online offering that’s part interactive theatre, part party. It begins with you ‘hunting down’ the underground rave on the website, then getting treated to an impressive line-up of DJs. There are parties on either Friday or Saturday (hell, why not do both?).

Fri & Sat Feb 12-13, 8pm. Tickets £12.50 per person.

Photograph: Tate, Joe Humphrys

4. Hunt down outdoor art

‘Another walk, Time Out? Really?’. We know, we know. But, giving your daily promenade a bit of purpose might just be the distraction you need, whether you’re heading out on your own or you’re bringing a mate. Tate Britain has extended its frankly incredible display of lights by Chila Kumari Burman – which celebrates Diwali – until the end of February. If that’s a bit far to go, then there’s plenty of great outdoor art elsewhere, like East London’s epic sculpture trail, The Line, the Wander Art trail in Mayfair and this treasure trove of secret wonders across London that we uncovered a couple of months ago.

5. Cocoon yourself in luxury

It’s a god-damn pandemic, which means there’s always an excuse to treat yourself like royalty. But if the idea of spending V-Day alone is getting you down, then you’re extra-entitled to some TLC. There are loads of excellent independent London businesses who need your love too, so it’s a win win. Get yourself some fancy candles from Loveness; order a Calm Box from Alice & Peg, which includes a pink clay face mask, organic teas and Himalayan bath salts and fill your space with flowers from Petalon. Snack on fancy treats from a Borough Box or pastries from Gail’s. And if all else fails? Get yourself a magnum of Negroni from Three Sheets.

