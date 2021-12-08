Cult bakery Flor will open its new bakery in an arch at Bermondsey’s Spa Terminus on Saturday December 11. To celebrate, the first 100 customers through the doors on its first day of trading will be able to nab a free breakfast pastry for every loaf of bread purchased.

The new venue is a dedicated bakery, which means there’s more space for a larger selection of bakes, and will be open to the public on Saturdays. Flor’s head of bread and pastry, Helen Evans, will be in charge of the baking production line, which will focus on heritage and long-straw grain varieties and support regenerative farming methods while using organic flours milled on site from trusted British farmers and millers. Expect house sourdough, the ‘baker’s choice’ porridge loaf and a 100 percent rye tin loaf with house-sprouted rye berries.

Besides bread, there will be a wide range of signature bakes and pastries, including croissants, brown-butter cakes, lardy buns and danishes, as well as seasonal specialities and different limited-edition flavours. Currently, there are festive bakes and at-home mince pie kits on offer. And Flor will also be launching a new Londonwide bakery subscription and delivery service. Fresh bread and pastries delivered to your door? Sign us up.

Photography: Flor

What’s more, it’s all change at the original Flor in Borough Market. The restaurant will transition from serving small plates in the evening to focus its efforts on becoming an all-day bakery and wine shop with a small lunchtime menu that’s available for takeaway or eat in at the bar. Sadly, the restaurant will be no more, but the shop will stock bread, pastries, coffees and low-intervention wines to take away.

Flor Bakery Spa Terminus, Unit 6, Spa Rd, SE16 4RP.

Want more buns, hun? Eat your way around London’s best bakeries.

Get these fragrant baked goods delivered straight to your door.