Fondue pizza is now a thing, thanks to Pizza Pilgrims and The Cheese Bar

What do you love more, pizza or fondue? It’s impossible to pick one. Like choosing between your best mate and a puppy.

Well, thanks to the fromage experts at The Cheese Bar (aka the legends who made the cheese conveyor belt) and the Neapolitan-style pizzeria Pizza Pilgrims, you don’t have to choose.

The former street food traders worked alongside each other in the early days, and now they’ve teamed up to create a fondue pizza, loaded with five types of cheese.

Inspired by the Georgian dish, khachapuri, La Fonduta is laden with cheesy classics mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan, as well as The Cheese Bar’s cornish gouda and kingham.

The cheesy mix goes in the oven with garlic and white wine and it’s then garnished with prosciutto and pickles.

It’s all served atop a raised-crust pizza, made with PP’s much-loved chewy, flame-licked dough, shaped like a bathtub just to keep all that oozy cheese in. Gouda thing Veganuary is over.

La Fonduta will be available at all of Pizza Pilgrims’ London locations from Mon Feb 10-Mar 1, priced at £12.

