The Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon reopens on July 4 with a host of new safety measures – plus this spiffing offer

One of London’s greatest luxuries, afternoon tea, is about to make a comeback. Fortnum & Mason is reintroducing the great tradition when it brings back its Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon on July 4 in accordance with government guidelines on the reopening of hospitality venues in England. And so to celebrate, it’s giving away free teas, for the first time ever, throughout July.

From July 4 to July 31, for every classic afternoon tea purchased, a second tea will be served for free. So you can finally treat your mum for that Mother’s Day lost in lockdown or celebrate a pal who’s really earned a crustless sarnie or two for their efforts over the last few months.

Afternoon tea is one of those British traditions shrouded in its own codes of conduct, but beyond erect pinky fingers and the order in which you layer your jam and clotted cream on top of a scone, guests will now have a whole host of new rules to consider while social distancing. But in true silver-service style, Fortnum & Mason has appointed ‘social distancing ambassadors’ to assist guests through the whole routine.

Staff will be wearing masks, guiding visitors round one-way systems in the room and laying up tables with all the fineries only after guests arrive. And expect all-new hand sanitiser stations dotted around the old-school tea room.

You can check out the T&Cs and book a table for up to six people on Fortnum & Mason’s website.

See all the other awesome London restaurants now taking bookings again.

Don’t fancy venturing out just yet? Treat yourself at home with these restaurants now delivering in London.

Share the story