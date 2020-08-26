Fourpure is giving out free beer to those who spent their birthday in lockdown

Cheersing over Zoom, dancing in your PJs and passing out by 5pm was one way to celebrate a birthday this year for those born under Aries (at least you didn’t have to negotiate a drunk cab home, though). While it was novel, we won’t blame you for wanting to make a second stab of celebrations now that you’re allowed out of the house.

Might we suggest gathering a (small) group at Fourpure’s massive taproom (so big, in fact, they refer to it as ‘basecamp’) along Bermondsey Beer Mile to mark the missed occasion? The brewery has made the noble decision to reward those that are yet another year older with a free pint of the good stuff.



The offer will kick off this weekend – from Saturday August 29, when the taproom is finally reopening – and is redeemable until the end of October. If your birthday falls between March 14 and September 1, all you have to do is flash your ID at the bar (and hope they’ll be discreet about how old you actually turned this year).

Fourpure will also be giving out takeaway cans of its Hometown hazy IPA to anybody that makes a booking this bank holiday weekend – so you can still enjoy some free suds, even if you’re not a S/S baby. Time to party like it’s your birthday.

