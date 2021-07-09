London
Harry Maguire heading a burger
Photograph: Byron Burger/Time Out

Get a free burger if you share a surname with one of the England squad

Calling all Kanes, Sakas, Sterlings, Rashfords and Maguires – Byron Burger wants to feed you

By Leonie Cooper
Are you lucky enough to be gifted with one of the surnames that will go down in history this Sunday when England win* the Euros? (*This  win may be subject to change.)

If so, Byron is offering you a free burger all day on Monday July 12, which you can chow down on to either celebrate England’s triumph or use to console yourself that Italy have had the gall to beat us. All you need to do is bring your photo ID into a Byron restaurant to prove you really are called Sarah Trippier, Sophie Grealish or John Sancho, etc etc. Then, for your service to legendary surnames, you’ll be granted a burger of your choice. 

For those who might not be able to reel off every single player’s name off the top of your head, don’t worry. We’ve got you. The full list of England surnames is – deep breath – Pickford, Ramsdale, Johnstone, Walker, Shaw, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Mings, Coady, Chilwell, White, James, Rice, Grealish, Henderson, Phillips, Sancho, Mount, Foden, Saka, Bellingham, Kane, Sterling, Rashford, and Calvert-Lewin. Are you in there? Bravo if so.

Score the deal at Byron locations in Central St Giles, Covent Garden, Old Brompton Road, Wembley and White City. Why not go for its footie-themed burger, The Dribble, to double down on Euros-themed mayhem.

Here’s where to watch the final in London on Sunday.

We reckon these are London’s best burgers.

