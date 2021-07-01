Athletes probably shouldn't eat them, but you can!

What is competitive sport if not an excuse for a variety of popular food outlets to make up some new dishes which are vaguely connected to the summer's biggest sporting events?

First up are Lola's Cupcakes, who are getting into a Wimbledon mood with a box of six limited-edition tennis-themed cupcakes, featuring three vanilla cupcakes that look exactly like tennis balls (though we're not sure if such icing based trickery would fool Djokovic) and three strawberry cupcakes with a vanilla base, strawberry compote filling, strawberry mascarpone icing, a drizzle of white chocolate ganache and a fresh strawb'. Enjoyable.

Burger joint Byron are taking care of the Euros with their football-inspired 'Dribble' burger, which is as sloppy as the Spanish goalkeeper's tactics. Available until the end of the championship on July 11, it's a double beef patty delight, stacked high with American cheese, salted grilled onions and Byron’s special sauce, all encased in a football-shaped bun. Vegetarians needn't go hungry, with a Beyond Meat patty version available for an extra £1.50.

The Dribble will set you back £14.95, complete with bottomless fries (that's if you're eating in rather than getting a delivery) and for £17.95 they'll chuck in a Byron Lager or IPA to wash it all down.

Which leaves us now on the lookout for some Olympic Games themed pizzas...

