Get a free negroni from one of these top London bars this weekend

The negroni is at the height of fashion right now – it was the second best-selling cocktail in the world in 2018. And this popularity peak just so happens to coincide with the hundredth anniversary of the drink’s invention. The story goes that in 1919, Count Camillo Negroni was drinking in a Florence establishment when he asked a bartender to make his favourite drink – an Americano, created from Campari, vermouth and soda – even stronger. Soda water was replaced with gin and the rest, as they say, is history.

To mark the negroni’s centenary, Campari has called on international bartender Joe Schofield (who may be best known for making boozy gummy bears in his last position at the Tippling Club in Singapore) to whip up a brand new twist on the classic cocktail. The negroni segreto is a fruity number, with rosewater and raspberries in the mix, a secret you won’t want to share.

And now, the segreto’s out: 800 of these special negronis are being given away this weekend at top London bars, including Shep’s and Happiness Forgets. Just say ‘Is it you?’ at the bar (a phrase uttered in Campari’s new short movie ‘Entering Red’) to get your boozy, bright-red reward.

Here’s a full list of participating bars where you can snap up a segreto:

B&H Garden Rooms

Happiness Forgets

Heads & Tails

The Mint Gun Club

Original Sin

Shep’s

Vermuteria

Victory Mansion

The negroni segreto giveaway will take place at participating bars from Friday February 8 until Sunday February 10, on a first come, first served basis and limited to 100 customers per bar.

