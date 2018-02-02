Get all shook up over free BrewDog Elvis Juice this weekend

If beer is always on your mind, get along to one of London’s BrewDog bars this weekend to bag yourself a free schooner of Elvis Juice. The Aberdeenshire beer brand is giving away its grapefruit-infused IPA to punters visiting any of their six London beer bars on Saturday February 3 and Sunday February 4.



The giveaway is all part of celebrations for BrewDog’s victory following a drawn-out trademark battle. They’ve finally won the rights to use the rock ‘n’ roll singers name in association with their pale ale, something they’ve been all shook up about since its launch in 2015. So if you don’t have any other plans this weekend, go ahead and marvel at the wonder of Brew(Dog).

Pick up a free beer at Camden, Clapham Junction, Clerkenwell, Shepherd’s Bush, Shoreditch and Soho BrewDog branches.

