We all know the feeling: you pay your money, trust to luck, then wait with sweaty-palmed anticipation for the result. Visiting a museum or going to see a film can certainly be an adrenaline thrill, but none other than the National Lottery is taking some of the financial risk out of it this week. Until Sunday June 13, National Lottery Week is offering free entry, half-price tickets and special offers at a load of attractions across the country, including many in the capital.

For instance, you can get 2-for-1 tickets at The British Museum and Strawberry Hill House, free entry and guided walks at RSPB sites and 2-for-1 entry to Wildfowl & Wetlands Trusts across the UK. There’s also free entry to the brilliant Charles Dickens Museum, to the also ace Foundling Museum, and the eccentric Heath Robinson Museum, plus discounted Wembley Stadium tours, and free Welly Walks on the Horniman Museum Nature Trail on June 11.

But that’s not all… The following weekend (June 19 and 20), there is National Lottery Cinema Weekend, in partnership with the BFI. Taking place at 500 cinemas across the UK, it’s offering 200,000 free adult tickets available to watch any film screening across the weekend, as a thank you to National Lottery players for their vital contribution to film. Many of the films available have been supported by the National Lottery, including the as well as the Bafta- and Oscar-winning ‘Sound of Metal’.

To get all this good free(ish) shit, you just need to book and turn up with a National Lottery ticket or Scratchcard (digital or physical). Good luck!

Until Sun Jun 13. To see the full selection of offers available (including ones taking place online) visit www.nationallotteryunlocked.com.

National Lottery Cinema Weekend, Jun 19-20.

