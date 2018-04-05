Get free Doughnut Time doughnuts this weekend

Doughnut Time, the Aussie doughnut shop that loves to give out freebies, is popping up at Westfield Stratford for spring. And to celebrate? Free doughnuts! Find the mint green van this Saturday April 7 between 12pm and 1pm at Chestnut Plaza in the shopping centre and chow down on a free doughnut of your choice. Note: it's only one per person while stocks last. There’s always a catch.

Free doughnuts are at Westfield Stratford (Montfichet Rd, E20 1EJ) on Saturday April 7 from 12pm to 1pm.

