Get roasted with this Christmas Turkey Dinner ice cream

We've all got that one friend counting down the days until Christmas, stockpiling mince pies (#BrexitProblems) and buying matching ‘The Grinch’ pyjamas for the extended family and the house plants.

We regret to inform you – unless said friend is, in fact, you – things are about to get a whole lot more Christmassy around here.

Throw that raspberry ripple away, be gone chocolate chip, there's a new flavour in town – Christmas Turkey Dinner.

Yup, if eating poultry with mash and peas isn't your style, this one might be for you.

Chin Chin ice cream parlour in Soho has partnered with Sony Movies Christmas to create a limited-edition festive pudding.

The Turkey Gravy caramel dessert is garnished with herby stufﬁng pine nut praline, cranberry sauce and Brussel Sprouts glitter. Delicious?!

From 10 September, Sony Movies Christmas TV will play festive favourites 24/7. We're talking Christmas with the Kranks, Elf and The Polar Express. Ans did we mention Elf? So naturally, the ice cream gods responded accordingly.

Luckily for vegetarians, the ice cream is cruelty-free so there's no excuse for chickening out of tasting the yuletide treat.

The Christmas Turkey Dinner ice cream will be available from Chin Chin Ice Cream parlour from 10 September.

