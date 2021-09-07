Who needs the snowy white mountains of the French Alps when we have La Stratford right here? Lucky east Londoners are in for a treat with D&D London’s latest offering. The same people who run the likes of German Gymnasium, 14 Hills, Launceston Place and Bluebird are opening Haugen, a swanky new complex featuring an all-day café, grab-and-go deli, restaurant and rooftop bar, at The Pavilion on September 15. It spans three floors, with enough space for 544 diners inside and 150 on a terrace that’s dotted with pine trees and foliage. There’ll be no problem bagging a table when this place opens.

Thomas Alexander

Housed in an impressive Bauhaus-inspired wood-and-glass building that looks like a swish giant sauna complex, the place boasts views overlooking the Olympic Park, Aquatic Centre and the Orbit. As we move into autumn, you can take refuge from chillier climes at this chalet-chic hangout: the interior comes complete with cosy faux-fur throws, blankets, heaters and a roaring fireplace.

D&D Haugen

Named after the unsung Olympic skier Anders Haugen, the restaurant will take inspiration from the slopes. Cheese lovers can dive into a lacto-induced dream with the Mountain Fondue served with sourdough, new potatoes, pickles, and tartiflette with reblochon, bacon and potato. There are plenty of other classic Alpine dishes too, such as sharing plates of raclette, Vienna schnitzel with warm potato salad and lingonberries, chickpea and lentil, burger in a brezel bun and Haugen’s signature caesar salad, which comes with white anchovies. You can end on a sweet note with delectable desserts like chocolate fondue with marshmallow, fresh strawberries and honeycomb for dipping. Après ski? More like apré-ciate a glühwein or two at this mammoth newcomer.

The Pavilion at International Quarter London, 9 Endeavour Square, E20 1JN.

