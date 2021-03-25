London
Chin Chin AR sundae
Photo: Chin Chin

Gimmick watch: Augmented reality ice cream has arrived

And it was always going to arrive courtesy of nitrogen fiends Chin Chin

By Emily Canegan
The best part of spring? Flowers. Worst part of spring? The. Bloody. Flowers. Itchy eyes, runny nose, that incessant, open-mouthed sneeze. If the ‘season of new beginnings’ fills you with immeasurable dread and a desire to stock up on antihistamines and Kleenex, we get you pal. 

Chin Chin, Soho’s cutting-edge ice-cream scientists, also get you. They want you to skip the real flowers and swap ’em out for an Instagram flower filter instead. While eating dessert.

That’s right, Chin Chin’s special Easter pudding is a (checks notes) Augmented Reality Sundae. Let's start with the food: it’s a spring/summer bunny sundae. The dessert is fully vegan, featuring a rabbit made of milk jelly, perched on a coconut-and-rose ice cream, all plonked on a bed of edible chocolate-and-matcha clay. The non-food bit: once you’ve procured one of these bad boys, whip out your phone, slap on the special filter and behold! Computer-generated flowers sprout from the plate like magic. As the poet Jay Kay almost once said: this dessert... it’s virtual insanity!

What’s next, hey? Robo-profiteroles? Non-fungible treats? Cyber... yoghurt?

Order Chin Chin's DIY kits here. The Easter dessert launches on Fri Apr 2 and is available for takeaway from the Greek St site.

